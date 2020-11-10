(WAND) - Several nominees for top positions walked away winners in 2020 elections. However, three members of the LGBTQ community are now making national history.
In Delaware, Sarah McBride became the first openly transgender state senator. She also becomes the nation's highest-ranking transgender official.
McBride interned with the Obama administration, making her the first transgender woman to work in the White House.
In New York, Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones will become the first gay, black members of Congress.
Local LGBTQ members said representation matters now more than ever.
“It’s hopeful,” Jaz Routon of Uniting Pride Center board of directors said. "It shows people are open and able to toss out the false information they had about gender and be open to understanding a new perspective and seeing that our society is much more diverse than represented.”
Jaz said it's inspiring to both the younger and future generations. Several other members of the LGBTQ community also won positions on the state level.
