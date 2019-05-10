(WAND) - Liam and Emma are the top baby names in America for 2018.
This is the second time Liam is the top boys name and the fifth year in a row for Emma.
Two names which have been in the top 10 since 2000 have now fallen down the list. Those names are Jacob and Abigail.
Two new names on the top 10 list are Lucas and Harper.
Here are the top 10 boys and girls names for 2018:
Boys: 1) Liam Girls: 1) Emma
2) Noah 2) Olivia
3) William 3) Ava
4) James 4) Isabella
5) Oliver 5) Sophia
6) Benjamin 6) Charlotte
7) Elijah 7) Mia
8) Lucas 8) Amelia
9) Mason 9) Harper
10) Logan 10) Evelyn
to see all of the top baby names in 2018, click HERE.