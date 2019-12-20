MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A blast from the past is happening in Mattoon this weekend as the Mattoon Public Library's local history room is hosting a Holiday Open House.
There will be a slew of historical pieces that tell the area's history on display.
History room volunteer and curator Chris Suerdieck said it will be a great trip down memory lane for former residents who are in town for the holidays.
"We get quite a few Mattoon natives who bring their spouses who are not Mattoon natives, and usually they're the ones who are most interested because they like to find out some history about the home town of where their spouse came from and it's really fun to get to share that information with them," he shared.
The open house is happening Saturday in the library's basement from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can look at business exhibits, yearbooks, genealogy and more!
Suerdieck adds that during a season of giving, locals should consider donating to the mini museum.
"We would appeal to people around town or even out of town, if you know out in your garage or in your basement you've got some old memorabilia from Mattoon that you would like to find a home for, we would be happy to take a look at it and include it in our displays," he explained.
If someone would like to donate items, contact the Mattoon Public Library. The email address is Localhistory@matoonlibrary.org.
The history room is taking visitors now and is typically open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.