WESTVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois library will be accepting gently used costumes to give to kids in the community.
On Friday morning, the Westville Public Library announced it will be collecting used Halloween costumes until Oct. 31.
The Halloween costume giveaway will be from Oct. 14 through Oct. 31. According to the library, parents can bring their children in to pick out a free costume.
For further information, feel free to call 267-3170.
