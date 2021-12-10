RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) — Police say license plate readers helped officers track down a man accused of fleeing the scene of a shots fired call.
According to a news release, officers were called to the 1100 block of Falcon Drive at about 10:50 a.m. Thursday morning.
They gathered a description of a possible suspect vehicle and the information from the license plate readers helped police identify the vehicle.
Officers executed a search warrant at a house in the 1900 block of 3000 North Drive and recovered two handguns at the scene.
Adrian Rangel, 21, was arrested on preliminary aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm with no valid FOID card as a result.
His charges are subject to review by the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office.
Anyone with any additional information about this incident is asked to contact Rantoul police at 217-892-2103. Tips can also be made anonymously through CrimeStoppers by phone (217-373-8477), online (373tips.com) or the P3 Tips mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.