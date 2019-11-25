DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An 87-year-old woman is now dead after a car ran into a home.
According to Decatur police, it happened Friday around 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of E. Locust St.
Authorities said the vehicle, driven by a 17-year old teen, crashed into a house, hitting a gas line to the home that caused a major fire in the resident.
The woman, Mary D. Hinton, was inside of the home. According to officials, she died due to carbon monoxide from that fire.
The 17-year-old is facing a DUI charge. Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott said he could possibly be charged as an adult.
Family and friends said Hinton, also known as "DeeDee", would've celebrated her 88th birthday Monday.
To keep her legacy alive, they set up balloons at her house to celebrate.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at noon on Friday at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, located at 515 W. Wood St. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.