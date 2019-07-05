DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Lake Shelbyville is providing a life jacket loaner program for boaters and sun worshipers at its beaches.
Throughout the weekend the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville, and the Sea Tow Foundation, are collecting donations of new or gently used life jackets. Boaters will often forget to bring life jackets or have children who have outgrown them.
Donations are needed to provide the life jackets free of charge at boat launches, beaches and the Lake Shelbyville spillway. The jackets are hanging from boards at the various locations and can be borrowed throughout the day. They can be returned at any Lake Shelbyville location.
Life jacket donations can be dropped off at the Lake Shelbyville Visitors Center, Lithia Springs Marina or the Bo Woods campground.
(Mallory Brinkley, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville assisted us with this story.)