(WAND) - Life-Line Water is being recalled due to the presence of potentially deadly bacteria.
McDaniel Life-Line LLC is voluntarily recalling all lots of Life-Line Water. FDA analysis found the product to be contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
Drinking the water has the remote probability of causing permanent damage to the body or even death.
McDaniel Life-Line LLC has not received any reports of anyone getting sick so far.
The product is packaged in 1-gallon bottles.
The product was distributed in the United States and Canada and sold online.
Anyone with questions can contact McDaniel Life-Line by phone 806-647-1741, Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central Time.