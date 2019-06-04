URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A new addiction facility is finally opening its doors to men soon.
This is an additional facility at Lifeline-Connect. The facility goes through three phases for those who enroll in the program.
"Every guy that comes here is committed to at least 12 months and phase 1 and 2 are for that. Once they do well, they can apply for phase 2 and apply for employment. They are still drug tested, work off campus but still live in the facility," said the director of Lifeline-Connect, Randy Brown.
Brown also says the new facility was desperately needed after receiving numerous of calls and having to deny some of the application requests. He says thanks to this facility, he can now fit 24 men, but for now, they want to start off with 16 men.
Les Cott is a graduate from Lifeline-Connect and says it saved his life.
"The first time I took a prescription pain pill it really just triggered something," said Cott.
He says he remembers it all starting when he was 18. He was away in college and later found exposure to drugs and alcohol.
He says it took him down a dark path, one he thought he'd never leave.
"I was hopeless. I knew I needed something greater than myself," he said.
However, he says when he found Lifeline-Connect it all started to make sense. Cott now has two children, a wife, is a pastor at Apostolic Life and lectures at Lifeline-Connect.
He says for anyone who might need words of encouragement, or if there's one thing he would've wanted to hear himself during those dark moments, it's this:
"You may be in addiction, but there is hope," he said. "We do recover. Surround yourself with good people."
The construction of the facility was all made possible thanks to generous donations and fundraisers done. To learn more about Lifeline-Connect, visit this link.