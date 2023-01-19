(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois weather will feature a little bit of everything over the next week.
After the moderate rain event Wednesday dropped about one-half to one inch of rain, patchy dense fog settled in overnight into Thursday morning.
Some light rain showers Thursday morning will give way to some snow showers this afternoon as temperatures fall into the 30s and the winds pick up.
Quiet weather is in the forecast Friday and Saturday.
As we head into Saturday night and early Sunday, a system could bring a light accumulation of snow.
Temperatures trend down into next week, but it'll won't be bitterly cold for January.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
