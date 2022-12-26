(WAND WEATHER)- A warming trend is underway across Central Illinois.
After a bitterly cold Christmas weekend, highs today and tomorrow will top out in the upper-20s.
A round of light snow could bring upwards of an inch of snow Monday.
Sunshine returns Tuesday into Wednesday. It'll be windy and warmer Wednesday with highs in the 40s.
Windy conditions Thursday will push highs into the 50s to around 60°!
Rain is likely Thursday night through New Year's Eve.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
