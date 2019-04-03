DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Landmarks like the White House and the Empire State Building are lighting up blue in April to mark World Autism Month.
Advocates with Autism Speaks say efforts to raise awareness of autism have succeeded.
“We’re now moving on to the next phase of that, which is focusing on understanding and acceptance of people with autism to make communities and workplaces and regular interactions much more welcoming,” said Angela Gieger, Autism Speaks CEO.
Geiger said many schools are making efforts to be more welcoming to people with autism, but advocates say other areas of life must do the same.
“I think it’s all about support,” said Chrissy George, whose 10-year-old daughter has autism. “It’s not judging any behaviors that may not seem typical. I think it’s acceptance of anyone that comes in, celebrating any differences.”
