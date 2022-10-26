SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A detached garage is believed to have been set on fire by a strike of lightning in Springfield Tuesday night.
The Springfield Fire Department was called out to the 3600 block of Lincoln Trail around 9:40 p.m.
The homeowners shut off the electric and propane to the garage.
When crews arrived, there was heavy fire showing in the 2-car garage.
911 Control could not find any hydrants in the area, so a tanker was requested and dispatched from Pleasant Plains.
They were later able to locate a hydrant and get water supply.
There were several gasoline powered pieces of equipment in the garage that were venting fire from their tanks and spilled fuel from a passenger pickup truck in the garage was burning on the garage floor.
Several dry chemical extinguishers were used to put out those fires.
The garage was soaked down with water and foam.
The homeowner said he was sitting inside and saw what looked like lightning hit the garage and immediately saw it smoking.
Springfield Fire said, due to the extensive damage and value of the garage and contents, SFD requested personnel to investigate possible cause.
In addition to the garage being destroyed, there was a brand-new pickup truck, electric motorcycles and tools in the garage that were damaged or destroyed.
