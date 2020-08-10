CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Lightning strike ignited a house fire in Charleston Monday morning.
Crews were called out to the home around 7 a.m. with flames between the dropped basement ceiling and first floor.
They were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
Lincoln Fire Protection Distrct was assisted by Charleston Fire and Ashmore Fire.
Crews were able to clear the scene at 10:15 a.m.
