MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - First responders rolled out their rigs with lights and sirens blazing to show people that they are still there and ready to respond.
It also gave people a chance to see the trucks and say hi to the first reponders. The Monticello broke up the silence at 7 p.m.
"I think it's important to show appreciation to not only fire departments but to let our communities know we're here even though we're dealing with COVID- 19 and all of the things that surround that, we're still responding to calls as people need us to," said John Mullin with the Monticello Fire Department.
The Monticello Fire Department handed out water bottles to the kids that showed up to see the display.