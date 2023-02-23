SULLIVAN, ILL. (WAND) - Rising costs continue to take a toll on families. From the grocery store to energy bills, many are still being impacted by inflation.
"Car insurance is terribly expensive. I have to worry about stuff like that. Just everyday things. I have to go to the doctor every time I turn around and with the gas prices it's ridiculous," said Carol Cookson, Sullivan resident.
Carol Cookson says she uses Social Security and applied for LIHEAP assistance to keep up with rising costs. However, she is still waiting for those funds to hit.
"I applied on October 6th, 2022, and I got approved about a month later," said Cookson.
Fast forward to late February, she's been waiting for more than three months. Cookson was hoping to receive the assistance once temperatures dropped and energy bills were expected to increase. Now, with temperatures slowly warming back up, she still has not seen any help.
"I tried to give them the benefit of the doubt for a little while. And then I started calling. I've called everyone I know. My questions really is, how do you find out?" asked Cookson.
WAND reached out to Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. They provided this statement:
"While the department is unable to comment on specific applicant details, we encourage people to visit HelpIllinoisFamilies.com and connect with their local Community Action Agency if they need one-on-one support. LIHEAP provides assistance to hundreds of thousands of Illinois families each year and the agency's highest priority is providing timely support to those in need through our network of community agencies."
The program is still accepting applications and funding is still available; should that change, the agency will make applicants aware.
Families looking to apply or looking for support should visit helpillinoisfamilies.com or call the call center: 1-833-711-0374
Families can also receive one-on-one support through their local community action agency; a list of agencies can be found here: https://dceo.illinois.gov/communityservices/homeweatherization/communityactionagencies.html
With sharing her experience, Cookson is hoping to help others who are also waiting for help and answers.
"But I know there are others out there suffering. It must be a constant worry. Do you pay your utilities, do you pay your rent? What do you do? You got to eat too," said Cookson.
