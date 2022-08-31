SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - The high prices we're still seeing continues to affect those close to us.
"Its just heartbreaking. I see families go to the store, trying to figure out can we have this or we have that. We got to put back the chicken to buy the hot dogs cause we can't afford the chicken," said Sue Scherer, Illinois State Representative 96th District.
With the national interest rate sitting at nine percent, Americans are seeking for help. Recently Governor Pritzker announced three-hundred million dollars in funding for energy bill assistance.
"They do not have to be behind on their bills. They can be current on their bills and still apply. What will happen is the program will pay for one month of their utility bill," said Dave MacDonna, Executive Director at the Sangamon County Resources.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program will offer this from September first through May of 2023. Last year reports show over 300,000 households were helped, and with families trying to keep up with inflation, they're expected to see even more.
"People maybe those who may have never applied before may apply this year. We expect similar numbers for this year if not higher," said MacDonna.
"We know the numbers are going to be up. You know the Ameren bills are up, with inflation, the economy, people are suffering terribly," said Scherer.
LIHEAP's main goal, helping families during challenging times.
"Just the kindness of your heart. That now people can sleep tonight knowing I'm still going to be able to get heat in my house," said Scherer.
While this assistance is first come first serve, they're urging those to apply now.
"We do process as they come in and the order they come in. And we want to process as many as we can," said MacDonna.
"Please go and apply if you qualify. Look at the chart, figure it out for yourself will you qualify or or not. If you do find out what information you need to bring and do it," said Scherer.
If you're interested in seeing if you're eligible, visit here to view the qualifications. You must apply for this program in-person. For the closest location near you to apply in-person, visit here.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
