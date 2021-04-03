CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) -- The community favorite BBQ restaurant, L'il Porgy's, is closing their doors for now after devastating early morning fire.
The Champaign Fire Department responded to several reports of fire at Li'l Porgy's Saturday morning at 5:52 a.m. In a press release, the fire department says that crews quickly extinguished the fire at the commercial cooking pit.
One customer is shocked to hear the news, "My absolute favorite barbecue place, I hope they rebuild." Connie Eggers, A Florida Resident but Champaign Native says the news broke her heart, even from thousands of miles away.
"When I lived there, it was just my go-to at least two times a week we would go there. As soon as I would get back into Champaign when I would go visit, I would go, that’s just my go-to place." Eggers tells WAND News.
Amy Myers, a Champaign Resident says she feels strongly for the family. "I am just devastated for the family, it's a family-owned restaurant. I just hope to be back one day."
The Champaign Fire Department says that the fire was accidental and that no one was injured. It is unsure when or if L'il Porgy's will reopen.
