SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Clinic and Hanger Clinic partnered to host a day of outdoor activities for people with limb loss of limb difference.
The event was started with a speech by Billy Parker, a bilateral amputee who lost both of his arms in a workplace incident in January 2007. Parker says events like these allow him to encourage other going through similar experiences to him.
"I was kind of lost when I lost my arms and I really didn't know what to do until I had an amputee come come in and talk to me when I was in rehab," said Parker. "Just that 30 minutes just talking to him and kind of gives you hope, when you talk to somebody that's kind of in the same boat you are."
Parker says he loved the experience of getting to meet so many other people with limb loss and encourage them on their journey.
"I love helping out as much as I can and this is all about motivating each other getting out there, and just enjoying life again after amputation," said Parker.
Some of the activities offered at the event included yoga, golf, seated volleyball, wheelchair basketball, and a running and prosthetics clinic.
"I think there can be a misconception that amputations and things like that can be limiting for people and that they can't live an active lifestyle," said Dr. Gary Stover, a physical medicine and rehab physician with Springfield Clinic. "Activities like this show off what folks can do and help change that perception and show patients what they are really capable of."
In addition to helping people discover additional ways to build their physical health, participants said it helped their mental health as well. They said being in a community of people going through similar struggles removes the isolation they've felt.
Dr. Stover says he hopes Springfield Clinic is able to make this an annual event.
"Having events like this really brings together the amputee community and allows them to kind of see other people who have gone through similar things and bond while practicing some new activities," said Dr. Stover.
