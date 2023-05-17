LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) — Lincoln Alderman Craig Eimer has been released from jail after being arrested for an altercation with his tenant.
Eimer told WAND News he was arrested May 16th, 2023 on aggravated battery charges and held overnight. He said he was released around noon May 17th on a personal recognizance bond, and has been told his charges have already been downgraded to misdemeanor battery.
Eimer said he was picking up keys from a tenant when the fight happened. He told WAND News he was acting in self defense and does not believe he committed a crime.
Eimer plans to remain in his position as an Alderman and hire an attorney to fight the remaining charges.
WAND News will continue following this developing story.
