LINCOLN, Ill. (AP) — Aldermen in the central Illinois city of Lincoln are expected to meet this week to choose an acting mayor after the incumbent resigned last week, city officials said Monday.
In announcing his resignation Friday on social media, Mayor Seth Goodman blamed the political climate for his decision.
“Since childhood real estate has always been my passion alongside improving the community,” wrote Goodman, who was elected mayor in 2017, defeating three opponents as a 29-year-old political newcomer. ``When the negativity and hate became too much to deal with, the choice had to be made to put myself and my business first.”
