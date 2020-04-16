LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - An expansion of a Lincoln Illinois cannabis cultivation facility is finished, according to the company Cresco Labs.
The facility is the largest in the state. The company is also working on an expansion of their Kankakee facility. The expansion add almost 180,000 square feet of additional indoor greenhouse cultivation space, bringing the total space to 215,000 square feet across the three Illinois facilities.
“Illinois represents one of the largest opportunities in U.S. cannabis, and at Cresco Labs we are committed to strengthening our share in this high growth market. The expansion of our Illinois cultivation footprint at both our Lincoln and Kankakee facilities enables us to quickly bring additional capacity to such a growing, high-demand market, support supply to our statewide dispensary and wholesale network, and simultaneously cater to both medical and recreational consumers in our home state. The completion of these two fully-funded, industrial-scale expansion projects demonstrates the many strengths of Cresco’s team and our unique ability to continually execute on plan. Due to our phased construction schedule, our first harvests from the additional capacity recently occurred and they will bring limited incremental supply to market toward the end of May and significantly ramp up through Q3. This should dramatically increase sales in the state and help to address the current supply-demand imbalance,” said Charlie Bachtell, Cresco Labs' CEO and Co-founder. “We are proud to have the largest production capacity in this market, a widely-recognized portfolio of branded products and a rapidly growing retail footprint. The increase in profitability we expect to see over the course of the year will demonstrate the value of Cresco’s stated strategy of going deep in key states and focusing on brands and wholesale distribution.”
The company is also working to up their retail presence through its Sunnyside dispensaries. The company currently has five dispensaries with a recent approval to open a sixth location and has the licenses to open an additional four.
The Company has announced its intention to open locations in the Gold Coast neighborhood of Chicago, as well as Danville, Schaumburg and South Beloit in Illinois.