LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln's city attorney was recently arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Court records show the complaint against John Hoblit was filed on Oct. 4. Further details about what led to his DUI arrest are unavailable.
Hoblit was released from custody on Oct. 6 after making a $100 bond payment. A motion for appointment of a special prosecutor was filed on the same date.
Hoblit faces an additional charge of making an improper turn at an intersection.
