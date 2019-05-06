LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln College released a statement after a fight at a dance escalated into a campus wide lockdown this past weekend.
Two student organizations were hosting an end of year dance. There were about 300 students.
The school said four people who were not students showed up and started causing trouble.
They were making threats and physically fighting people, college officials said.
The dance was shut down.
Three students were arrested for disorderly conduct and one was transported for being too intoxicated.
Two other non-students were issued no trespassing notification forms.
Lincoln College said all students involved in the incident are going through the disciplinary process.