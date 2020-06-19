LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - It wasn't just bigger cities holding Juneteenth celebrations on Friday. The city of Lincoln held its first ever public Juneteenth celebration Friday evening at Scully Park.
The event drew about 150 people.
"Juneteenth has been overlooked by most of our nation because a lot of people didn't understand the significance of it," said Alex Dawson, a resident who spoke at the event. "We celebrated it at our homes, but we didn't ever celebrate it out in public. And this is the year that we're starting to make everyone aware of what Juneteenth really is."
Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery, and is prominent in the African-American community. The reason it's celebrated on June 19th is because it was June 19th, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Texas announcing the news of the ending of slavery. While the Emancipation Proclamation had become official in January 1863, Texas was the furthest of the slave states from the nation's capital, and it took 2 1/2 years to reach there.
"Juneteenth isn't taught in the school system, a lot of our black history is not taught," said event organizer Jennifer Hunt. "It's our Independence Day. Just as big as the 4th of July is to the nation, Juneteenth is that big for us."
At Friday's event, speakers took turns giving their thoughts on ending racism and the march towards equality for everyone.
"Racism is not inherited, it's taught," Dawson said. "And if we start at home by teaching our kids, our grandkids, that everybody's equal, if you treat people the way that you want to be treated, that's what life is about. Equal rights is for everyone, not just someone."
The event's organizers say they expect to keep holding the Juneteenth celebration in Lincoln every year, going forward.
