SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln Land ABATE is prepared to feed hundreds of people on Sunday.
On Friday, volunteers came together at the Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception to prepare and cook 45 turkeys for its annual 217 Thanksgiving Dinner for the Homeless and Needy.
"It takes most of the year to prepare for this."
The group started the dinner 35 years ago. James Roady, the chairman, said a lot of hard work goes into feeding hundreds of people each year around Thanksgiving.
"When you see some of these older ladies and men come in here and they have tears in their eyes because this is the only good meal they get."
Lincoln Land ABATE President Dwayne Rudolph said the organization started the dinner because it saw a need in the community and members wanted to give back.
"Back in the day we would serve maybe 150 to 200 people and each year it seemed to increase," he said.
The dinner will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, 524 E. Lawrence Ave. in Springfield. The dinner is free.
The Lincoln Land ABATE said it could not do the dinner without support from the community. Roady specifically mentioned a woman in White Hall who bakes the pies, Aldi in Jacksonville, HyVee, MJ Kellner Foodservice, Levi, Ray & Shoup, and Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception.
