SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Lincoln Land Community College has formed a response team made up of academic, financial aid after the school announced they would be closing at the end of the semester.
The college announced the closure last Wednesday, and are now offering financial aid and student success coaches to assist students from Lincoln College who reside in the LLCC district and may wish to transfer to LLCC.
“We want to help Lincoln College students from the LLCC district in any way we can during this challenging time so they can continue their academic programs,” said Dr. Charlotte Warren, LLCC president.
Lincoln College students who reside within the boundaries of the LLCC district may text 217-387-8585, call 217-786-2260 or email LC2LLCC@llcc.edu for assistance.
A special webpage with information for these students is available at www.llcc.edu/LC2LLCC.
LLCC will also have representatives at a college fair being held at Lincoln College on April 14.
