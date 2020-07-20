SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln Land Community College has cut the online class fee by half for the fall 2020 semester.
“Cutting the online fee by 50% can save students hundreds of dollars in these uncertain financial times,” said Dr. Charlotte Warren, Ph.D., LLCC president. “As always, we will provide our students with a quality, affordable education this fall.”
Hundreds of additional online classes have been added to the fall schedule.
Students taking online classes will pay tuition and fees plus the half-price online fee of $19.87 per credit hour.
LLCC was named a top online community college in Illinois by the 2020 Guide to Online Schools.
LLCC is also offering face-to-face, remote and flex classes this fall, which carry no online fees.
Remote classes are delivered via Zoom or other technology and meet at set times. Flex classes are a combination of face-to-face, online and remote learning.
Accounts for students who have already paid the full online fee for fall will be readjusted.
