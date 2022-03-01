SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln Land Community College is hosting a free program this summer to help graduating high school seniors, and others who will be attending college for the first time.
The program will aim to help people boost their writing, math and study skills.
LLCC Summer Boost classes will be offered on the LLCC Springfield campus Mondays-Thursdays beginning July 18 and finishing Aug. 4.
Classes will be taught by LLCC faculty face-to-face.
Class options include English or English for English Language Learners – 10 a.m.-noon, College Success Skills – 1-2 p.m. and Math – 2-4 p.m.
Students participating in both morning and afternoon sessions will get a free Quiznos lunch each day. Books, supplies and T-shirts will also be provided at no charge.
Students can get more information and register for LLCC Summer Boost by visiting www.llcc.edu/boost. Registration closes at 5 p.m. on July 13.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.