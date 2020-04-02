SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln Land Community College is working to help MacMurray College students after MacMurray College announced it will close at the end of the spring 2020 semester.
Lincoln Land Community College will host two virtual information sessions for MacMurray College students next week.
The virtual sessions will be held using the Zoom virtual meeting site on Wednesday, April 8 from 2-3 p.m. To attend that session, click HERE.
Another session will be held Thursday, April 9 from 7-8 p.m. To attend that session, click HERE.
No pre-registration is necessary.
The sessions will include an introduction of LLCC and information on available programs, degrees, certificates, costs, financial aid, and scholarships.
LLCC is offering in-district tuition rates to MacMurray students of $131.50 per credit hour for summer term and $133.00 per credit hour for the fall semester, regardless of their home addresses.
The MacMurray College board of trustees voted unanimously to close the institution at the end of the spring semester. The college has been open for 174 years.
Board of Trustees Chairman Charles O'Connell said despite donations from alumni it was no longer viable financially to keep the school open with declining enrollment numbers.
President of MacMurray College Dr. Beverley Rodgers said this was on of the toughest decisions to make.
Dr. Rodgers will continue to work with MacMurray's accrediting agencies to ensure a seamless transition.
MacMurray has negotiated transfer agreements with the following institutions:
- Blackburn College
- Eureka College
- Greenville University
- Illinois College
- McKendree University
- Millikin University
- Monmouth College
The college employs 101 people on a full-time bases.