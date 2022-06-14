SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - After a more than 2-year delay due to COVID restrictions, the Lincoln Land Honor Flight took flight on Tuesday morning.
There were 92 veterans onboard the LLHF Mission #60 from Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport to Washington D.C. On Tuesday's flight was a World War II Veteran, 26 Korean War Veterans and 65 Vietnam War Veterans from all throughout central Illinois.
"We are ready to go," said Steve Wheeler, Veteran Coordinator for LLHF.
The veterans will travel to Ronald Reagan National Airport from Springfield. Once they arrive, they will board motorcoaches and tour WWII, Korean and Vietnam War memorial, as well as Arlington National Cemetery Tomb of the Unknowns. The only WWII Veteran on board Tuesday's flight was John Carr Jr., 98, from Macon. He said he's been to Washington D.C. before, but is excited to be apart of the LLHF.
"To see Washington and be there, it's about as exciting as anything," he said.
While the day is meant for touring and site-seeing, it's also a chance for local veterans to pay tribute to fallen soldiers, who didn't make it home.
"A lot of us have a lot of good memories, some of them are bad, but the main thing is to see the ones that didn't make it," said Len Remmert, Army Combat Engineer Corps in Vietnam.
The flight is scheduled to return to Springfield Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. The public, friends and family are encouraged to welcome the Veterans back home.
Since the inception in 2009, Land of Lincoln Honor Flight has been privileged to serve 4,600 veterans on 59 flights. Additional 2022 flights are planned for July 19, August 30, September 27 and November 1.
