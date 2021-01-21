SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln Library in Springfield will open its doors to the public Wednesday, Jan. 27.
The return to limited public use of the Library comes after the Illinois Department of Public Health dropped the tiered mitigations in Sangamon County.
The library will be open weekly Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. for browsing and checkouts, walk-in computer appointments, and desks will be open for reference, computer help, readers services, cardholder services, and youth services. The Sangamon Valley Collection will be available by appointment.
There will be limited work table space and study rooms available. Print, fax, copy, and notary services will also be open to the public.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to open our doors to the public this week,” said Director Rochelle Hartman. “We are very proud of how we have been able to serve our community while our doors have been closed through curbside and virtual programming, but I speak for all of the Library staff when saying we look forward to serving the community face to face again.”
At this point there will be no in person programing or meeting rooms available.
All IDPH and CDC guidelines will be in effect. Masks are required at all times.
