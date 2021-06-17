(WAND)- Clinton Police arrest a man from Lincoln after an investigation into multiple burglaries of storage units.
On Friday, June 4, police were summoned to the "Storage Unlimited" business located on Illinois Route 54 East to investigate the discovery of at least seventeen storage units forced open and at least eight units burglarized during the early morning hours of June 4.
Police say, on Tuesday, June 15, detectives arrested Thomas Slayton, 28, Lincoln, for multiple counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen property/theft.
Slayton was transported to the Dewitt County Jail, where he was turned over to Dewitt County Sheriff's Office Corrections personnel pending an appearance in court.
The Lincoln Police and the Logan County Sheriff's Office assisted the Clinton Police in making the arrest.
Chief Ben Lowers said, "I'd like to commend our officers and Investigations Unit on their diligent work to resolve these cases in a swift and timely manner. We want to send a message that theft and burglary in our community will not be tolerated, and we are dedicated to bringing those responsible to justice for their criminal actions."
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.