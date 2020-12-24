(WAND)- Arrest made in Sexual Assault investigation.
Elijah T.G. Sowers (24) of Riverview, Florida, was arrested on Dec. 23 for four separate accounts of sexual abuse and assault.
Sowers previously resided in both Lincoln and Peoria, Illinois, and was under investigation after multiple victims disclosed abuse in late November and early December.
Sower's four account charges spread throughout two counties.
Logan County arrested Sower for one count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X Felony) and one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony).
And Peoria County arrested Sower for two additional Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault charges.
Sowers was arrested by the ISP, Peoria Police Department, Logan County Sheriff's Office, and the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Anyone who has additional information is encouraged to contact the ISP at (217)782-4750.
No further information has been released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
