LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A Lincoln man has been convicted for selling drugs near an elementary school.
38-year-old Dwayne Hollins was convicted of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
Back in Oct. 2017 Hollins made multiple trips to Chicago to buy cocaine and then sold it out of his home in the 1300 block of Delavan St. That was two blocks away from Washington-Monroe Elementary School.
He faces six to 30 years followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.
Hollins is a habitual offender.