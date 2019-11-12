(WAND) - A marijuana cultivation center in Lincoln is among ten centers approved for adult-use growing in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture has approved the ten cultivation centers to grow cannabis for adult-use purposes in advance of adult-use cannabis becoming legal on January 1, 2020.
Compass Ventures, Inc. in Litchfield is the latest center to be licensed.
Currently only cultivation centers licensed to grow medical marijuana can apply for early approval adult-use growth.
"Licensed cultivation centers are already hard at work in advance of legalization in January and the department looks forward to continuing to review additional applications as they come in," said Jeff Cox, IDOA Medicinal Plants Bureau Chief"
The center in Lincoln is Cresco Labs, LLC.
Here is a list of the others:
• Cresco Labs, LLC- Kankakee
• Cresco Labs, LLC- Joliet
• Curative Health Cultivation, LLC- Aurora
• PharmaCann, LLC- Dwight
• PharmaCann, LLC- Hillcrest
• Revolution Cannabis, LLC (DBA Ascend Illinois)- Barry
• Wellness Group Pharms, LLC- Anna
• GTI Rock Island, LLC- Rock Island
Applications for licenses for craft growers, infusers and transporters will be available through IDOA beginning on January 7. The application deadline is March 15, 2020.