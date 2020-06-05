LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln Mayor Seth Goodman has resigned.
He posted a resignation statement on Facebook Friday night.
"The weight of this job within the past few months has become too much for me to handle," said Goodman. "I have to remember myself, the business that I have worked so hard to acquire/build, and that you have every right to draw the line for your health and your sanity. I am not a quitter, and this decision has not weighed lightly on me by any means."
Goodman has served as the Lincoln mayor since 2017. His resignation is effective immediately.
