Lincoln mayor says Lincoln College will reopen

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln College will reopen, Lincoln Mayor Tracy Welch said.
Mayor Welch told Clinton, Illinois radio station WHOW said the school will reopen, but it would have a "different feel" to the school back when it closed in May 2022.
The school had been open for 157 years prior to closing.
The school's closure was due in part to the pandemic's impact on recruitment and fundraising and also a cyberattack in December 2021 that impacted admissions.
Mayor Welch said there is a limited amount of information that can be shared right now, WEEK reported.
Welch went on to say there are people committed to reopening the school. However, he did not say when that could happen.
