LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - After hearing some businesses are opening despite Gov. JB Pritzker's executive order, Lincoln's mayor is urging them to be cautious.
A letter sent by Mayor Seth Goodman to local businesses said the decision of some owners to open while the stay-at-home order is active has come to the attention of Lincoln's government. He said Lincoln officials do not condone businesses reopening.
Pritzker left enforcement against businesses that defy the order, which closed all businesses that were deemed non-essential during the COVID-19 pandemic, to the county level and with county health departments.
"If they do so, they assume responsibility of if the county or state takes action against them," Goodman said. "The city cannot guarantee what level of enforcement these entities will take, so the city urges businesses to use caution and remain closed until further notice."
A business with a license obtained through a state agency could potentially lose that license if they reopen too soon, Goodman said.
"If you lose that license, the city does not know if the state will re-establish that license once this pandemic is over," he added. "If you opt to open, you assume all responsibility on remedial measures the county or state might assert against you."
Goodman said the situation during these unprecedented times changes daily. Officials will keep the public informed when developments occur.
"We value what you bring to our community," he said at the end of the letter.
The full letter is attached to this story as a PDF document.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.