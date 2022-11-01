LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) — Lincoln Memorial Hospital announced that labor and delivery services will end on December 31, 2022.
In the announcement, LMH stated that the number of babies born annually at the hospital has been on the decline for the last 25 years. At the same time, the need for other inpatient services has risen.
“In past decades, there was a major demand for labor and delivery at our hospital,” said LMH President and CEO Dolan Dalpoas. “Today, that demand has decreased and our focus has shifted to providing different kinds of care that better meet the needs of our community.”
LMH is a critical access hospital which is a designation given to certain rural hospitals by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. As a critical access hospital, 25 inpatient beds are permitted and three of those are currently reserved for labor and delivery patients. Dalpoas said those beds are often empty.
“By reallocating those beds to other areas, we can better meet our growing demand,” he added.
All members of the unit’s nursing staff have been offered roles elsewhere at LMH or within another Memorial Health hospital. Physicians will work with patients who planned to deliver at LMH after December 31 to choose a different hospital.
The decision is still pending approval by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board.
