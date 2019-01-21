SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday with a presentation of his most famous speech.
Actor Reggie Guyton will read King's "I Have a Dream" speech at 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. in the museum's main plaza.
The Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum honors King's birthday each year by hosting Community Day. Not-for-profit groups that serve the public can visit the museum free of charge.
The Four Sopranos will perform Monday at 1 p.m.
There will also be appearances by historic interpreters portraying Frederick Douglass and Sojourner Truth from noon to 3:30.