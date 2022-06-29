DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - WAND News is working to get answers about Decatur Public Schools' plan to build a new campus in a portion of Lincoln Park.
John Dunn has lived on South Seigel Street for years. He loves the quiet neighborhood and view of Lincoln Park.
"Its a peaceful neighborhood and we'd like to leave it that way," Dunn told WAND News.
But that could change with a plan by the DPS61 to purchase a portion of the park to build a new Dennis lab campus.
"The street cannot handle that kind of traffic because it is bumpy, and in the winter- the street from here to the next block- has a rise in it, and if the snow is heavy you can't get up it," Dunn explained.
He's concerned about South Seigel's brick road being paved over, and the new traffic a school would bring.
"A long time ago we were approached about paving the street, and we said 'no we don't want it to be a racetrack into the park'. So we don't want heavy traffic coming up and down this street," Dunn added.
Neighbors said they're also frustrated to have been left out of the conversation.
"We want people to feel like they're part of the process. I never want to do anything from a top down, I think it always needs to be from the bottom up. But sometimes opportunities present themselves and you have to move quickly or you get left behind," State Senator Doris Turner told WAND News.
Senator Turner helped DPS61 secure a waiver from the state allowing the district to take about $76 million in federal covid relief, and put it towards the school construction without voters' approval- because no taxes would be raised.
"This is something that will enrich this community for generations to come," Senator Turner said, "once people see what grows from this, they'll feel much more comfortable."
Tuner believes the project will provide a unique education for education for students, and be an asset for the new westside community.
"It will build up that community which may then spur on other economic development opportunities," Senator Turner said.
Turner plans to hold a community meeting, with DPS61 and the Decatur Park District, where neighbors can ask questions and get more involved in the process for the project.
The Decatur Park District told WAND News neighbors may see trees already marked by a surveyor, as officials research whether it would be possible to fit a school complex in the proposed area.
DPS61 said in a statement, no final decision on the school has been made. Below is the full statement released by the district:
"On April 9, 2022, District #61 was granted a waiver by the Illinois General Assembly giving DPS the authority to build a new school using federal pandemic relief funds. DPS is in discussions about building a new facility to replace District #61’s oldest school buildings, Dennis Lab School’s dual campus facilities. DPS has considered several locations for a new school facility. In partnership with the Decatur Park District, District #61 is currently considering a portion of the Lincoln Park area. However, no final decision has been made.
State statute currently allows school districts the authority to build without a referendum if 50 percent or more of the project’s funding comes from sales tax. DPS and another district petitioned the legislature to apply this same concept to using federal funds and it was approved. These funds include Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER, or more commonly known as CARES) grant funds, of which District #61 has received $76,304,698. The use of federal funds to pay for a new school building will not impact the local tax levy. Seeking this authority streamlined the process for building the new DPS facility and will assist the District in meeting the stringent timeline of grant funding.
We will of course keep our families and community updated if a decision is made to move forward with a new school building."
