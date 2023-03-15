LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) — Lincoln Chief of Police, Joseph Meister announced that the department has discontinued a 24-hour collection drop-box for unused or expired prescription medication.
According to a release from the department, the box was installed in 2018 as a convenient way for the community to dispose of prescription medication. However, the drop-box has frequently been filled with prohibited and hazardous materials. To reduce risk for staff, the box has been permanently removed.
The department says that it will still accept medication for disposal if submitted properly. Pills must be removed from their original packaging and placed in a clear, sealed zipper style storage bag and brought to the LPD lobby at 710 5th St. Staff will only accept properly packaged prescriptions for disposal.
The department will not accept the following items:
- Liquids - Including inhalers and creams
- Sharps - Including syringes and diabetic supplies
- Non-medication (personal hygiene) items and bandages
- Medications in their original containers
