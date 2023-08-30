LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln Police are issuing a statement about video of a shooting that happened at Centennial Courts that has been circulating on social media.
The shooting happened Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. in the Centennial Courts neighborhood.
Police said, "A large disturbance had occurred, with numerous witnesses to the event present. The victim who was targeted was uninjured."
Officers recovered a shell casing from the scene and conducted interviews. The suspects, two adults and one juvenile, were located and arrested within an hour.
Police were able to recover the firearm used in the incident. Investigators confirmed the firearm was a functional, however it was designed to fire blank cartridges.
Shortly after the shooting, a video recording of it began to circulate on social media.
"The Lincoln Police Department understands how much concern an event, especially when video like this is circulated, can cause in our community," the department said. "We are dedicated to maintaining the safety of our community and to hold those who commit crimes here, accountable for their actions."
