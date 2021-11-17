SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will soon have an original, handwritten copy of the Gettysburg Address on display.
Along with the display, the Library and Museum recently launched a new web tool that makes it easy for anyone to study Lincoln’s famous speech in detail.
The presidential library’s copy of the Gettysburg Address will be exhibited in the Treasures Gallery from the speech’s anniversary on Nov. 19 through Nov 30. After that officials say, it will returns to a climate-controlled vault for safekeeping.
The new webpage allows visitors an up-close look at the presidential library’s copy of the speech, explaining its history and how it differs from other copies.
The webpage also features a further examination of the meaning and impact of Lincoln’s words.
The site also includes educational resources for teachers and parents, a photo gallery and links to other sources of information about the address.
“In 272 powerful words, Abraham Lincoln captured the pain of the Civil War and the truth of what was at stake: a new birth of freedom,” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “This handwritten copy of his address is a national treasure. We hope everyone will come see it in person, but we’re also proud to offer a new tool so anyone, anywhere can learn about the Gettysburg Address.”
Officials say the State of Illinois has owned this copy of the address – known as the Everett Copy – since 1944, when the state’s children helped raise money to buy it from private owners. It is one of just five surviving copies written by Lincoln himself.
For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov. You can follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
