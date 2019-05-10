SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Lincoln Presidential Library is celebrating trains with a new exhibit.
"All Aboard: America's Love of Railroads," celebrates train history and the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad.
The exhibit opened to the public Friday.
The exhibit includes a detailed model of the scene when the "golden spike" was driven to link railroads from the east and west on May 10, 1869.
It also features toy trains for kids to play with, learning stations, and a model of the funeral train that carried President Abraham Lincoln's body home to Springfield.