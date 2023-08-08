SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will welcome potential new members of its amazing volunteer team at an orientation session Wednesday, September 13.
Volunteers at ALPLM greet visitors, assist during events, help researchers amid other tasks. The orientation will explain how the team of roughly 500 people operates and how to join.
The one-hour event begins at 5:30 p.m. in the presidential library’s Multi-Purpose Room (112 N. Sixth Street., Springfield). Learn about the volunteer opportunities available and what you need to know about the library and museum.
Volunteers will be asked to attend three additional two-hour training sessions: Wednesday, September 27; Wednesday, October 4; and Wednesday, October 11.
Volunteers contribute an average of 35,000 hours of service each year at the ALPLM, making the experience better for everyone who visits the hugely popular institution. They also get free admission to the museum and can enjoy special lectures and presentations created just for them.
To register, please contact Jeremy Carrell, director of volunteer services at (217) 558-8872.
For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov. You can follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
