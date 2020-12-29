LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois American Water has issued a mandatory conservation notice to all Lincoln area residents.
Customers must limit all non-essential water use until further notice. This includes running dishwashers and washing machines.
Customers are also asked to avoid filling bathtubs, and to use showers instead.
Illinois American Water is addressing an electrical issue at the South Water Treatment Plant. That is why conservation is necessary to sustain continued water service and fire protection.
Eric Larson, senior operations manager for the Western Division, said, “By following the mandatory conservation order, customers are supporting uninterrupted water service for public health and safety. We are working as safely and as quickly as possible to make critical repairs. We hope to return to normal water usage soon.”
Landlords with water service in their name should inform tenants so they are aware of this impact to their water service. Customers will be notified when the mandatory conservation notice is lifted, or if additional action is required.
For more information please visit Illinoisamwater.com or call 1-800-422-2782.
