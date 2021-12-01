DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A piece of history is open again. T
The Lincoln Square Theater has been closed for more than a year for renovations. On Wednesday night, the venue reopened to the public ahead of its first event.
"What a history, what an icon that we have," Mirinda Rothrock, president of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce said during the ribbon cutting Wednesday night.
After the ribbon cutting, the facility welcomed the public for a tour for the first time in more than a year, showing off thousands of dollars worth of remodeling.
"We've gotten a lot of support financially, services, products that people have brought in and that's allowed us to get to the point where we are right now," business owner Mark Scranton told WAND News.
About a year and a half ago, it was a much different story.
"This project, in some respects, started with a nuisance violation order that we issued some time ago, when we couldn't even figure out who the property owner was," Decatur city manager Scot Wrighton explained.
At that point, the ceiling was caving in and bricks were falling off the building.
"This is an asset to downtown Decatur that needs to be saved," Wrighton added.
That's when the Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater took over the property and started renovations. Now, with the lobby and most of the mezzanine complete, Scranton and his team plan to hit the ground running.
"There are a lot of people who want to get married here and have gotten married here in the past. We have a couple that's coming in this weekend to take engagement photos," Scranton added.
But the goal is to mostly focus on live entertainment and movies from the fall to the spring, and then take a break in the summer.
"The summer time is going to be when we're going to take advantage of being able to bring some scaffolding in and start working on the ceiling and getting that done," Scranton explained.
With several projects left, Scranton hopes to slowly restore the Lincoln to its former glory.
"Once we reach our goal of what we need to do to get the building finished, then we can bring things in here that will sustain the theater financially and that way it will hopefully grow and we'll have a legacy here - something for people to enjoy for a long long time," Scranton said.
Theater organizers also plan to collaborate with local restaurants and businesses. The first event to take place in the newly renovated space will happen Saturday.
