LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A teenager from Lincoln has been missing for more than two months.
Kaydn Patton, 17, was last seen on May 15.
He is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'5"and weighs 130 lbs.
Anyone with information about Patton's whereabouts is asked to call the Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
